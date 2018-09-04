

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased in August after remaining stable in the previous five months, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5.6 percent in August from 5.8 percent in July.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.



There were 133,800 unemployed people in August, down from 138,900 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, fell to 13.9 percent in August from 14.4 percent in July.



