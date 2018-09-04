SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Turbine Pumps Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Turbine pumps account for a number of applications in the agriculture industry and help in raw water intake, liquid transfer, cooling water circulation, pressure boosters, storm water pumping, and flood control. This recent increase in the number of applications is resulting in an increase in the spend growth momentum of the turbine pumps market.

"Regular maintenance of the turbine pumps is essential for its proper functionality. This compels buyers to select suppliers who have the capability to offer maintenance contracts. This will benefit the buyers procure turbine pumps with an extended lifespan and minimum performance downtime," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. "The maintenance contract should also include water level monitoring, cleaning of components, lubrication monitoring, flow monitoring, and pressure monitoring," added Seth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry segment offer functional insights into supplier relationship management metrics that are essential for the buyers to maintain an optimal and an effective procurement process. The reports also offer information on strategic sustainability and procurement best practices.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the turbine pumps market.

Growing demand from end-user industries such as the agriculture, power generation, and water and wastewater treatment.

Multiple applications of turbine pumps in the agriculture industry

Report scope snapshot: Turbine pumps market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

