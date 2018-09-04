Periscope By McKinsey Named in Five Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

NEW YORK, Sept 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Periscope By McKinsey, which offers a suite of Marketing & Sales Analytics Solutions to help companies achieve sustainable revenue growth, today announced that it has been listed in five recent Gartner Hype Cycle reports, including 'Hype Cycle for Consumer Goods, 2018' (Ellen S Eichhorn, 23 July 2018) and 'Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies' (Robert Hetu, 25 July 2018).

Added to these, Periscope By McKinsey was also named in Gartner's 'Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2018' (Mike Lowndes, 25 July 2018), 'Hype Cycle for CRM Sales, 2018' (Melissa A. Hilbert and Tad Travis, 9 July, 2018), and 'Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2018' (Jim Hare and Kurt Schlegel, 20 July 2018) reports.

Brian Elliott, Managing Partner of Periscope By McKinsey, said, "This is an outstanding result which we believe reflects the year-on-year investment that we make to ensure we remain at the cutting-edge of prescriptive analytics solutions for marketing and sales organizations. We work with some of the world's leading companies, across multiple industries, and are instrumental in helping them to systematically identify and capture growth opportunities. We feel this recognition by Gartner across so many of its Hype Cycle reports is a testament to our unique combination of software, data management and enrichment, insight services and expert support that, coupled with our world-leading intellectual property, consistently drive growth for our clients."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Periscope By McKinsey

Founded in 2007, the Periscope By McKinsey platform combines world-leading intellectual property, prescriptive analytics and cloud based tools with expert support and training. It's a unique combination that drives revenue growth, both now and into the future. The platform offers a suite of Marketing & Sales solutions that accelerate and sustain commercial transformation for businesses. Periscope leverages its world-leading IP (largely from McKinsey but also other partners) and best-in-class technology to enable transparency into Big Data, create actionable insights and new ways of working that drive lasting performance improvement, and typically sustain a 2-7% increase in return on sales (ROS). With a truly global reach, the portfolio of solutions is comprised of: Insight Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Solutions, Category Solutions, Pricing Solutions, Performance Solutions and Sales Solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client service and custom capability building programs.

To learn more about how Periscope's solutions and experts are helping businesses continually drive better performance, visit http://www.periscope-solutions.com/

For further information please contact:

For Periscope: General information, Christian Koestler, Christian.Koestler@periscope-solutions.com, +43-1-5370 6342.