According to South African research institute CSIR, the southeast African nation may raise its target for rooftop solar to 50,000 installations by 2030. The institute is seeking consultants to define the future solar roadmap for the country.South Africa's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launced a tender to seek consultants for the definition of a technology roadmap for solar development in Malawi. The roadmap will have to be part of the Incubator Program of the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) - a consortium led by the United Nations Environment Programme ...

