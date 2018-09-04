RECC survey respondents say they will face major job cuts if solar tariffs are phased out in April, as proposed by the UK government. Reportedly more than 75% of jobs in the UK's solar sector could be lost. A previous cut in tariffs prompted the loss of 9,000 jobs. Last week the industry sent an open letter to the energy minister opposing the policy.According to a new survey, the U.K. government's plans to eliminate the tariff scheme for small scale renewable energy generation would result in widespread job losses. More than 40% of the 140 companies who responded to the survey - by the Renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...