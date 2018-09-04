

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's current account surplus decreased notably in the June quarter from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The current account surplus shrank to SEK 10 billion in the second quarter from SEK 35.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.



The surplus also declined from SEK 17.6 billion in the first quarter of this year.



The weakened current account was primarily explained by a lower surplus in trade in goods and trade in services and an increased deficit in investment income.



