

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK)announced the U.S. FDA has accepted and granted priority review for a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking accelerated approval for KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.



In July 2017, KEYTRUDA was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the indication. The FDA has set a PDUFA, or target action, date of Dec. 28, 2018.



