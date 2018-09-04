

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased sharply in August as job creation in retail and hospitality sectors declined, figures from the labor ministry showed Tuesday.



The number of unemployed rose by 47,047 from the previous month to 3.18 million in August.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment dropped by 2,819 in August. Compared to previous year, unemployment decreased 200,256 or 5.92 percent.



Unemployment among youth aged below 25, increased by 3,189 or 1.34 percent from July.



