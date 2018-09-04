Trireme Insurance Group, the international subsidiary of U.S. Risk Insurance Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that it has acquired MGB Insurance Brokers Limited (MGB). MGB will operate alongside Trireme's existing London brokers, Oxford Insurance Brokers and James Hampden International.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in London, MGB is a Lloyd's broker specializing in placing professional indemnity risks for companies in the construction, consulting, accounting, insurance, and other industries.

Randall Goss, Chairman of Trireme Insurance Group, said, "MGB's approach to its partner brokers and clients is very similar to U.S. Risk's. They value client service and building a long-term relationship by demonstrating their expert knowledge of their market segments. We are thrilled to have them as part of our group."

Nick Bender, Joint Managing Director of MGB, said, "Glenn Gostling and I are delighted to join the U.S. Risk family of companies. We believe their entrepreneurial culture matches up very well with ours, and we are excited to be able to both supplement our offering to current brokers and clients and to expand our client base through the U.S. Risk network of agents."

About U.S. Risk Insurance Group, LLC

U.S. Risk Insurance Group, LLC (www.usrisk.com) is a leading international specialty lines underwriting manager and wholesale broker headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Operating 16 domestic and international branches, it offers a broad range of products and services through its affiliate companies, which include U.S. Risk Underwriters, U.S. Risk Brokers, U.S. Risk Solutions, Oxford Insurance Brokers Ltd. (UK), James Hampden International Insurance Brokers Ltd., (UK), Antarah FZE (UAE), and UNIS A.G. (Zurich).

