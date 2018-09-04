SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Electroplating Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The electroplating market is witnessing an increase in the spend growth momentum owing to the growing demand for electroplated jewelery. This type of jewelery has a rich and uniform color, is more durable, and less expensive than the jewelery made of precious metals. The market growth is also driven by the rising demand for various types of electroplating services from the aircraft manufacturing market. Application of electroplating services on the aircraft surfaces is known to enhance features like corrosion resistance, strength, and resistance to high temperature.

Global Electroplating Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Buyers should prefer suppliers who offer bundled services comprising of paints and coatings along with various types of electroplating services. This will reduce costs for the buyers and decrease management complexities associated with dealing with multiple suppliers," says SpendEdge expert Anil Seth.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the metals and mining category provide detailed information on the major cost and volume drivers that impact the category growth. Such information helps the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine their total cost of ownership and design their procurement strategy accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the electroplating market.

Demand from the aircraft manufacturing industry

Electroplating services usage benefits that are corrosion resistance, wear resistance, lubricity, improved appearance, and solderability.

Report scope snapshot: Electroplating market

Cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Best practices

Sustainability practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Service level agreement

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

