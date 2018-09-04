emovis Wins IBTTA's 2018 Toll Excellence Award

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2018(IBTTA) has awarded emovis the 2018 Toll Excellence Award for "Private Sector Innovation" for the company's innovative tolling approach developed on the New Mersey Gateway Bridge project in Cheshire, England.

IBTTA, the association representing the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them, presents these prestigious Toll Excellence Awards annually to highlight the very best projects, innovations and solutions from the international tolling industry.

"emovis continues to be a private sector leader in our industry for their implementation of innovative practices promoting greater mobility for drivers," said Patrick Jones, Executive Director and CEO of IBTTA.

The New Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire, England is an innovative response to a seemingly impossible situation faced by many local transport authorities around the world. Congestion on the aging local bridge had reached saturated levels. A second bridge across the River estuary was needed. Faced with scarce public funding resources the community accepted tolling on the existing bridge as well as the new one. But they needed an experienced toll service provider that could capture and channel the community's vision. emovis met that challenge with an innovative tolling solution that earned community support, while delivering the revenues the Local Authorities needed to fund the project.

emovis engineered and delivered an All Electronic Tolling solution including roadside and Back Office System (BOS) featuring both U.K. and European violation processing module. emovis operates the Customer Service Center (CSC), carries out revenue collection and reconciliation services on behalf of the Council and manages all toll-related marketing and communication matters.

The company drew on its international experience to execute a very effective pre-opening marketing campaign with over 80% of motorists pre-enrolled by the time the bridge opened, securing tolling acceptability and revenue collection on behalf of the Authority.

About IBTTA

The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) is the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve tolling. Founded in 1932, IBTTA has members in 20 countries on six continents. Through advocacy, thought leadership and education, members are implementing state-of-the-art, innovative user-based transportation financing solutions to address the critical infrastructure challenges of the 21st Century.

For more information: www.ibtta.org

About emovis

With over 650 employees worldwide, the company operates some of the world's largest All Electronic Tolling infrastructures in the UK, Ireland, U.S. and Canada.

Present in the U.S. for over 40 years, emovis was among the first to introduce electronic tolling on the Golden Gate Bridge in the 90's. The company has always been at the forefront of innovative user-fee models. The company in actively involved in trialling Road User Charge and Mileage Based User Fee in the United States.

In 2017, emovis was awarded the Washington Road User Charge pilot project) and in July 2018, it successfully delivered the U.S. first Truck Tolling Back Office to Rhodes Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The company is 100% owned by Abertis, the world's leader in highway concessions