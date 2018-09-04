Data highlight potential of Cloudbreak immunotherapy candidates for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that new data highlighting the company's innovative Cloudbreak immunotherapy discovery platform will be presented at two upcoming conferences. Cloudbreak is a novel platform that pairs potent antimicrobials with agents that redirect the immune system to destroy fungal, bacterial and viral pathogens.

Presentations highlighting data from pre-clinical studies of Cloudbreak candidates targeted at multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative pathogens will be delivered at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID)/American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, September 4-7, 2018, and the 16th Annual Discovery on Target Meeting, taking place in Boston, September 25-28, 2018.

Gram-negative pathogens are responsible for half of all healthcare associated infections (HAIs) and the primary cause of HAIs in intensive care units (ICU). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there were 1.7 million total HAIs in the United States and the estimated number of deaths associated with HAIs was 99,000, costing the U.S. health care system $20 billion per year.

"These presentations highlight the prospect of our Cloudbreak immunotherapy platform as a new approach to treat and prevent serious multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections," said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. "Just as immunotherapies have revolutionized the treatment of cancer, we believe that our bispecific Cloudbreak agents have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of infectious diseases."

The ESCMID/ASM conference is a multidisciplinary meeting addressing the challenges, opportunities and current requirements related to drug development for antimicrobial resistance. The Discovery on Target conference convenes over 1,300 drug discovery professionals and focuses on topics related to current and emerging "hot" targets, technologies and validation strategies for the development of novel small molecules and biologics.

Details of the presentations at each meeting are as follows:

ESCMID/ASM Conference

Poster Category: Drug Development

Poster Title: Characterization of novel cyclic polypeptides with potent in vitro and in vivo activity against multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens, and with reduced nephrotoxicity relative to colistin

Abstract number: 57

Date and time: Tuesday,September 4, 9:50 a.m. Western European Time (Poster will be on display throughout the event, September 4-7.)

Location: Intercontinental Lisbon

Discovery on Target Conference

Oral Session: Alternative Therapies

Oral Presentation Title: Cloudbreak antibody-drug conjugates for treatment of MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections

Date and time: Wednesday,September 26, 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D., Director of Preclinical Development, Cidara Therapeutics

Location:Sheraton Boston

Copies of these presentations will be available on the Cidara website following the meetings: www.cidara.com

About Cloudbreak

The Cloudbreak immunotherapy platform is a fundamentally new approach for the treatment of infectious disease that, in a single molecule, pairs potent antimicrobials with agents that redirect the immune system to destroy fungal, bacterial and viral pathogens. Cidara is initially developing Cloudbreak candidates for the treatment and prevention of serious multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacterial infections. These include Cloudbreak Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) which have the potential to offer several added benefits over small molecule approaches for use as highly effective countermeasures against MDR bacterial infections. Different from traditional antibiotics, the Cloudbreak ADCs physically link the pathogen and the immune component to eradicate pathogens via dual killing mechanisms.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new anti-infectives that have the potential to transform the standard of care and save or improve patients' lives. The company is currently advancing its novel echinocandin antifungal, rezafungin acetate, formerly known as CD101 IV, through clinical trials. Rezafungin has improved pharmacokinetics compared to existing echinocandins and the potential for expanded utility across patient settings. It is the only once-weekly product candidate in development for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company's Phase 2 STRIVE clinical trial of rezafungin met its primary safety and efficacy objectives, and provides support for Cidara to initiate Phase 3 pivotal trials in the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and the prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections. Cidara also is leveraging its novel Cloudbreak platform to develop antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. Cloudbreak is the first immunotherapy discovery platform designed specifically to create compounds that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune cells to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential for the Cloudbreak immunotherapy platform to treat and prevent serious multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections and to fundamentally change the treatment of infectious diseases. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success and timing of Cidara's preclinical studies and clinical trials; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; Cidara's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; and the loss of key scientific or management personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara's Form 10-Q most recently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

