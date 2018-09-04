IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 before the open of market.

In conjunction with the earnings release, investors will have the opportunity to listen to IHS Markit senior management review its third quarter fiscal year 2018 results via conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 8:00 am EDT. To hear the live event, visit the IHS Markit investor website at http://investor.ihsmarkit.com and log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on September 25, 2018. To access the webcast recording, visit http://investor.ihsmarkit.com The webcast recording will be available on the IHS Markit investor website for one year.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005029/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Dan Wilinsky, +1 303-397-2468

Media Relations

dan.wilinsky@ihsmarkit.com

or

Eric Boyer, +1 303-397-2969

Investor Relations

eric.boyer@ihsmarkit.com