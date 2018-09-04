Jumio Corp.: Jumio Wins Silver in the "Fastest-Growing Company of the Year" Category by the Best in Biz Awards 2018 International

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio (https://www.jumio.com/), the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/)provider, today announced that it shared top honors in the "Fastest-Growing Company of the Year" category for Medium and Large companies by the Best in Biz Awards 2018 International (http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/), the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world such as TechRadar, Tripwire and TechnoFILE.



This recognition comes on the heels of pivotal business growth and Jumio's best sales quarter (https://www.jumio.com/about/press-releases/best-sales-quarter/) recorded in company history. In Q2 2018, Jumio grew sales by 248 percent over the same quarter last year. The results were fueled by record sales growth in the Asia Pacific region, which grew 531 percent over the previous quarter. Jumio's sales grew by more than 200 percent year over year for three of its last four quarters and the company has recorded quarter over quarter sales growth nine of the last ten quarters.

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific, Jumio can verify IDs issued by more than 200 countries. When businesses expand to new territories, Jumio can help quickly onboard new customers in that location. Jumio has verified more than 130 million identities to-date, and an average of 300,000 identities globally each day.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Best in Biz Awards 2018 International for our global growth and award-winning identity verification (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/) technology," said Stephen Stuut, CEO of Jumio. "The identity-as-a-service market is rapidly growing worldwide-and expected to grow to $20 billion (https://fuelbymckinsey.com/home/article/the-next-20-billion-digital-market-id-verification-as-a-service) by 2022 -and Jumio is distinguished as the clear industry leader. As the demand for our Netverify solution continues to increase, we will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology to best serve our clients and their customers worldwide."

Close to 300 public and private companies from all sectors of the global economy and more than 35 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards' sixth annual International program. Best in Biz Awards 2018 International honors were once again presented in a range of categories, including Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Support Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product and CSR Campaign of the Year.

Winners in the sixth annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and from 12 countries. Only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as Best in Biz Awards' judges. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, allowing it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners.

"It was a great honor and privilege to be asked to judge at the Best in Biz Awards 2018 International," said Joe Pettit, managing editor of Tripwire, judging the awards for the third time. "The level of entries was even higher than in previous years-which made it such a difficult task to select a top three, let alone a winner. What a lot of the entrants are doing for their stakeholders is extremely admirable. Being in business isn't about profit, it's about changing lives for the better, which is clearly the case with the entries this year. Congratulations to all."

This year's judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Computer Hoy (Spain), Gamers Intuition, HT Mobile (Israel), InBusiness (Cyprus and Greece), IAA Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Irish Independent (Ireland), J Arnold & Associates (Canada), NDR (Germany), Small Business IT (Canada), TechHim (India), TechnoFILE, TechRadar (UK), Tripwire (UK), Vyapar (India), Wirausaha dan Keuangan (Indonesia) and Xbox Plus (Brazil).

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2018 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2018-winners (http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2018-winners).

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core solutions of ID Verification (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/id-verification/), Identity Verification (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/identity-verification/) and Document Verification (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/document-verification/), organizations now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology including biometric facial recognition, machine learning, artificial intelligence and human review, Jumio helps customers to meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and tie the digital identity to the physical world. Jumio has verified more than 130 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, online gaming, cryptocurrency, higher education, retail, and travel sectors.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com/).

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 70 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com (http://intl.bestinbizawards.com).

