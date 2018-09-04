StackPath Propel Startup Program Celebrates One Year Anniversary

DALLAS, Sept. 04, 2018, the world's only secure edge platform, launched StackPath Propel , a program that provides resources, insight, and expert advice to early-stage companies at no cost to them.



"It's been part of StackPath culture since day one to support the startup community and it was a great year for Propel. In the past 12 months more than 100 startups from five continents have been accepted into the program," said James Leaverton, VP Ecosystems. "We've helped a lot, we've learned a lot, and now want to increase our offerings so we can help even more-when one startup succeeds we all learn and succeed with them."

Since launch, Propel has provided its members with secure content delivery network) and virtual private networkservices free for one year. Starting today, Propel members may receive free for one year up to $2,000/month of usage of all the new and updated services that StackPath launched when it released its next-generation platform in July 2018, including website monitoring , web application firewall), managed DNS , and updated CDN and VPN services. Usage details include:

100TB/month CDN bandwidth

5 VPN licenses

50M/month WAF requests

20 WAF rules

10M/month DNS requests

10 monitored services

Unlimited CDN & WAF Sites

Unlimited CDN requests

Unlimited CDN EdgeRules

Origin Shield Included

DDoS Protection Included

SSL Included

In addition, the StackPath ecosystems team will continue to share with Propel members its startup insight and expertise. Everything from making strategic introductions to talent, investors, and peers, to brainstorming business practices, to reviewing pitch decks, StackPath Propel was created to help new companies with what they need to grow and thrive.

"StackPath Propel provides the rare combination of expert resources and accessibility, and it transformed our company," said Matt Waite, Founder of Apres.io . "We worked together on several key issues that scaled our business, and I was impressed with StackPath's ability to translate difficult, early stage problems into tailored solutions. The resources and services they offer show their understanding of early stage needs and have been impactful beyond the bottom line. Propel would be an asset to any early stage startup."

"I have been continuously impressed with the entire StackPath ecosystem team," stated Dylan Boyd, Director R/GA Ventures . "One of the best things about working with StackPath is their dedication to our ecosystem of entrepreneurs and founders. Their innate ability to help with so many issues founders face every day is rare to find. As founders themselves, and successful ones at that, we are fortunate to have partners as dedicated and able as StackPath."

To learn more about StackPath Propel and how you too can partner, visit https://www.stackpath.com/resources/propel-startup-program/ .

