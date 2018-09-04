Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation Adds Dan Slone To Advisory Board

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTCQB: CPWR ), a renewable energy power plant and seawater cooling owner, operator, and developer for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) and Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC), today announced the appointment of Dan Slone, Esq., to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Slone is an international lawyer and consultant. He works from the Midlothian, Virginia office of Vertical Vision®, a firm he co-founded. He represents developers of new, resilient communities, communities implementing innovative codes, nonprofits disrupting old, unsustainable patterns, and entrepreneurs advancing unique products and services in energy efficiency and sustainable development. Named one of the best lawyers in America by multiple organizations, Dan has published numerous articles and book chapters and co-authored A Legal Guide to Urban and Sustainable Development (Wiley). Dan has represented, or been on the board of, many nonprofits, including the US Green Building Council, the Congress for the New Urbanism, the World Green Building Council, Greenroofs for Healthy Cities, the Resilient Design Institute, and EcoDistricts.

Jeremy P. Feakins , Chairman and CEO of Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, commented, "Dan's legal expertise and green construction experience has raised the awareness of both professionals and the public in creating greener communities. Dan will be an important addition to our team as we continue to advance our OTEC EcoVillage and sustainable community projects around the world."

About OTEC and SWAC

Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) is a game-changing technology that leverages the temperature difference in the ocean between cold deep water and warm surface water in the tropics and subtropics to generate unlimited energy without the use of fossil fuels. It boasts a competitive advantage over alternative sources of electricity production regarding accessibility, predictability, affordability, and emissions. Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC) technology produces air conditioning without the use of chemical agents. Acting alone, SWAC can reduce electricity usage by up to 90% when compared to traditional air conditioning systems. Both technologies can be configured to produce fresh water for drinking, agriculture, and economic development. Supporting the efforts for more sustainable living in developing nations around the world, OTE's OTEC and SWAC technologies drastically reduce the output of carbon emissions and produce renewable base-load (24/7/365) energy without the use of fossil fuels. This translates to slowing down climate change and cleaning up our atmosphere for a healthier planet for all.

About Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTE) has over 25 years of experience and unrivaled know-how of optimal designs and economics of commercial Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) and Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC) systems. OTE is an environmentally-focused project developer, using the skills and many years of experience of its Marine Scientists, Oceanographers, and Engineers to design, finance, build, own, and operate commercial scale, cost-effective, and scalable OTEC and SWAC systems worldwide.

OTE concentrates on emerging markets, which provide the opportunity to bring improved conditions to parts of our world devastated by a shortage of water and high-energy costs. These opportunities provide very attractive returns. Our technologies offer practical solutions to mankind's three oldest and most fundamental needs: clean drinking water, plentiful food, and sustainable, affordable energy without the use of fossil fuels.

About the OTEC EcoVillage

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation is in the advanced planning stages for a global network of carbon-neutral, high-quality eco-resorts consisting of sustainable homes, condominiums, retail spaces, and an EcoHotel. Use of fossil-fuels is not allowed at the OTEC EcoVillage. The first OTEC EcoVillage is targeted for the US Virgin Islands where OTE has received regulatory approval for its 100% fossil-fuel free Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) system which will supply both the electricity and the water for the OTEC EcoVillage community. OTEC EcoVillage will be the world's first community powered entirely without the use of fossil fuels and using the natural resources of the ocean to deliver base-load electricity and water 24/7/365 days a year. OTEC EcoVillage will be a model for the future, living in harmony with nature, supplying affordable clean power and water for communities, and exemplifying best practices in ecologically responsible developments. For additional information regarding the OTEC EcoVillage, please visit the company's website at http://otececovillages.com .

