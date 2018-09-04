Global market research company Euromonitor International identified the key four global trends impacting market research through 2030 in a new white paper released today.

According to the white paper, "Four Global Trends Disrupting Market Research", automation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tools, big data, transparency and trust and redefining the partnership role are the major trends disrupting market research execution and delivery.

Automation and DIY tools will help deliver on-demand insights, eliminating manual work for researchers and allowing clients to explore data independently. Big data integration will shift the market research process from capturing the "what" to determining the "why". Increased access to new data sources means transparency in data collection and methodology is imperative to become a trusted partner in which researchers educate clients and work toward actions beyond solely insights.

"New tools, inputs and best practices will blur with increased use of market research to speed decision making and stay competitive," Zandi Brehmer, head of client innovation at Euromonitor International, said.

"Researchers who rise to a true partner will have the advantage with greater latitude to explore the right methodologies and solutions," Lisa Holmes, survey manager at Euromonitor International, added.

Market research will become more complex and technical. New technologies need to be embraced for streamlining and automating data collection and analysis, freeing time for higher-level problem solving and storytelling.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download Euromonitor International's white paper at https://bit.ly/2o1N4fG.

