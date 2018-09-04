Eyad Mizian Joins Greeley and Hansen as Managing Director

Global Environmental Engineering Firm Names New Director of Mid-Atlantic Operations

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeley and Hansen, a global civil and environmental engineering, architectural, and management consulting firm, has named Eyad Mizian as the new Managing Director of the firm's Mid-Atlantic Operating Group.

Mizian has over 25 years of experience in leading engineering teams in the planning, design, and construction of complex water and wastewater projects for major capital improvement programs in the U.S. and United Arab Emirates. In addition, he has specialized expertise in both national and international environmental policies and water industry regulations. He most recently served as Vice President and Client Account Manager with Louis Berger, where he managed large teams to complete major projects and programs for various water utility clients primarily in Maryland, Washington DC, and New Jersey.

In his new role as Managing Director at Greeley and Hansen, Mizian will lead the firm's efforts to expand business operations in the Mid-Atlantic region with a focus on building solid partnerships with utility clients and developing sustainable solutions to address their long-term needs. He will also direct the overall business operations for multiple Greeley and Hansen office locations in the Mid-Atlantic.

"Eyad is a results-oriented leader with vast management experience and technical knowledge in delivering successful water infrastructure improvement programs," said John C. Robak, President. "His client-focused approach and proven leadership ability will be vital in helping to position our firm for continued strategic growth in this key Mid-Atlantic market."

A registered Professional Engineer and Attorney at Law, Eyad holds a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Rhode Island, an MS in Civil Engineering from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI, and a Juris Doctor in Law and Government from Widener University, Harrisburg, PA. He is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Metro Washington DC, serving on the Water Infrastructure Committee.

About Greeley and Hansen

Greeley and Hansen is a leader in developing innovative engineering, architecture, and management solutions for a wide array of complex water, wastewater, and related infrastructure challenges. The firm has built upon over 100 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/new.htm

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738199/Mizian_Eyad_photo_final.jpg