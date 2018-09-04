Eagle Genomics Lands Co-Sell Status as Part of Microsoft for Startups Programme

LONDON, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Co-sell partnership to provide unparalleled access to Microsoft's Enterprise customers

Eagle Genomics solution enables assessment of viability, efficacy and safety of enterprise branded products

Driving digital reinvention of life sciences using artificial intelligence to map the microbiome

Eagle Genomics joins a specialised group of high-growth startups, earning co-sell status as part of Microsoft's new programme to collaborate on intensive joint sales and go-to-market initiatives.

Eagle Genomics will partner with Microsoft sales teams to help transform the scientific decision-making capabilities of global enterprise leaders in food/nutrition, healthcare, cosmetics and personal care products.

The Cambridge-based genomics company graduated from the newly launched Microsoft ScaleUp programme that helps qualified tech companies accelerate enterprise sales by providing resources to prepare, market and sell with access to Microsoft's Global Salesforce.

Anthony Finbow, Eagle Genomics CEO said: "Landing the co-sell partnership with Microsoft positions Eagle Genomics in a highly advantageous position in a digital genomics marketplace. As a result of customer opportunities delivered by Microsoft we are poised for further significant growth in the next financial year."

Eagle Genomics' ground-breaking knowledge discovery platform the e[automateddatascientist] utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze complex genomic and microbiomic data at scale, delivering new insight and allowing enterprise brands to assess the viability, efficacy and safety of products.

The platform augments research to assess enterprise products through a better understanding of their impact on the microbiome. Insight gained enables rapid assessment of product potential, accelerates market entry and mitigates early risk. Eagle Genomics aims to serve trillion-dollar markets in food, consumer and health markets using the power and scalability of Microsoft Azure combined with AI Cognitive Services to enable the digital reinvention of life sciences R&D.

Charlotte Yarkoni, Microsoft's Corporate VP, Growth and Ecosystems commented at the February 2018 launch of Microsoft for Startups, "We are committing $500 million over the next two years to offer joint sales engagements with startups, along with access to our technology... Microsoft is partnering with founders and investors to help propel their growth."

Warwick Hill, MD of Microsoft for Startups, Western Europe added: "Eagle Genomics is set to transform the way global brands make scientific based decisions about the impact and power of their products. Eagle Genomics are the market leaders in delivering data driven insights for enterprises interacting with the most complex 'virtual' organ - the microbiome."

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics' award-winning AI augmented knowledge discovery platform, the e[automateddatascientist], is revolutionising how scientists conduct life sciences research and is bridging the gap between data and new insights in a rapid, systematic and traceable way. It puts data science at the fingertips of biologists to drastically reduce time and cost of research, enabling customers to achieve radical productivity improvements and true data driven discovery.

