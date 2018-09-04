Assays pending for drill holes B-18-06 and B-1 8 -07 . Multiple mineralized intercepts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQB: RYES) ("Rise Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the on-going diamond core drilling at the Idaho-Maryland ("I-M") Gold Project.

Rise Gold has recently completed drill hole B-18-06 and drill hole B-18-07 is expected to be completed within several days. Both holes intersected multiple veins and assay results from these drill holes will be released over the upcoming weeks.

Exploration drilling at the Brunswick portion of the Idaho-Maryland Gold project has been highly successful with numerous gold bearing veins intersected and previously released in 2018 on January 3rd, June 28th, July 23rd, and August 7th. Previously released drill results included 12.2 gpt gold over 14.9 m in drill hole B-17-01, 22.4 gpt gold over 5.2 m in drill hole B-18-05, and 23.7 gpt gold over 4.5 m in drill hole B-18-05. A summary of drill highlights released-to-date is presented in Table 1 and Figure 1.

Rise Gold is moving to a new drilling position to test several important targets that have not been drilled to-date.

Rise Gold will test the down-dip extension of the bonanza grade Idaho #1 Vein. Past production of the Idaho #1 Vein is estimated at 935,000 oz gold at an average mill head grade of 38.6 gpt gold; historic channel samples on the lowest level of this vein include 481 gpt gold over 1.2 m, 142 gpt gold over 2.5 m, and 21 gpt gold over 4.5 m.

Rise Gold will be testing the shallow Zebra Zone Target, which is located approx. 320 m below surface. A historic drill hole in this area assayed 40 gpt gold over 10.5 m. The Zebra Zone is a unique area of the Brunswick mine where gold and quartz veins are hosted in a large block of black slates.

TABLE 1 - Previously Released Drill Intercept Highlights from B-17-01 to B-18-05*

BRUNSWICK CONFIRMATION HOLES (B1600L-B2300L) Hole From

(m) To

(m) Gold

(gpt) Intercept

Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Vein Figure

Ref B-17-01 638.9 653.8 12.2 14.9 7.8 B1 A Including 643.7 646.5 62.7 2.7 B1 Center Including 645.0 645.6 266.0 0.6 B-18-04 516.9 521.0 8.0 4.1 3.0 B32 C Including 516.9 518.0 23.0 1.1



B-18-02 578.4 582.8 7.9 4.4 1.0 - 3.4 B116 or B1 C B-18-03 516.6 518.6 6.0 2 1.7 B1 East D B-18-04 711.9 715.2 5.1 2.3 1.8 B18 E B-18-04 625.2 628.0 4.0 2.8 2.1 B10 F B-18-04 637.0 640.0 4.4 3 2.3 B10 G BRUNSWICK EXTENSION HOLES (B2300L-B3280L) Hole From

(m) To

(m) Gold

(gpt) Intercept

Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Vein Figure

Ref B-18-05 978.1 983.3 22.4 5.2 2.6 B40 H Including 978.1 979.3 93.2 1.2 B-17-01 1111.6 1126.8 4.5 15.2 ? ? I Including 1112.1 1113.6 40.6 1.5



B-18-05 748.3 763.6 2.6 15.3 11.0 B41 J B-18-05 667.9 671.4 5.9 3.5 2.0 B6 K Including 670.3 671.4 13.0 1.1 B-18-05 682.9 690.4 2.4 7.5 4.1 B6 L B-18-05 899.6 905.5 2.5 5.9 3.4 B39 N IDAHO DEEP DRILLING (~1 km BELOW MINE) Hole From

(m) To

(m) Gold

(gpt) Intercept

Length

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Vein Figure

Ref B-18-05 1590.1 1594.6 23.7 4.5 3.2 IB30 M Including 1593.6 1594.0 230.0 0.4 B-18-05 1887.5 1890.4 10.9 2.9 2.0 IB50 O Including 1889.4 1889.9 61.0 0.5

* Details of drill intercepts in previous Rise Gold news releases in 2018 on January 3rd, June 28th, July 23rd, and August 7th.

FIGURE 1 - Long Showing Previously Released Drill Results





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2255/38432_a1536018280191_82.jpg

Quality Control and Assay Methods

Rise has implemented a quality control program for its drill program to ensure best practice in the sampling and analysis of the drill core. This includes the insertion of blind blanks, duplicates and certified standards. HQ- and NQ-sized drill core is saw cut with half of the drill core sampled at intervals based on geological criteria including lithology, visual mineralization, and alteration. The remaining half of the core is stored on-site at the Company's warehouse in Grass Valley, California. Drill core samples are transported in sealed bags to ALS Minerals analytical assay lab in Reno, Nevada.

All gold assays were obtained using a method of screen fire assaying. This procedure involves screening a large pulverized sample of up to 1 kg at 100 microns. Any +100 micron material remaining on the screen is retained and analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish and reported as the Au (+) fraction result. The -100 micron fraction is homogenized and two sub-samples of 30-50 grams are analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish. If the grade of the material exceeds 10 gpt the sample is re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. The average of the two results is taken and reported as the Au (-) fraction result. All three values are used in calculating the combined gold content of the plus and minus fractions.

About Rise Gold Corp

Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA. The Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine is one of the United States' greatest past producing gold mines with total past production of 2,414,000 oz of gold at an average mill head grade of 17 gpt gold from 1866-1955. Historic production at the Idaho-Maryland Mine is disclosed in the Technical Report on the Idaho-Maryland Project dated June 1st, 2017 and available on www.sedar.com. Rise Gold is incorporated in Nevada, USA and maintains its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Benjamin Mossman, P.Eng, CEO of Rise Gold, is the qualified person for the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Historic production at the Idaho-Maryland Mine is disclosed in the Technical Report on the Idaho-Maryland Project dated June 1st, 2017 and available on www.sedar.com.

