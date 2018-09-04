Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (FSE: DOZB) (OTC Pink: PRYNF) (the "Company") announced today the filing of provisional patent application number 62725499 with the USPTO, which relates to its proprietary customer incentives and award redemption programs.

"In advance of our launch of Backstageplay's Upstage token in the coming weeks and the commercialization of this innovative loyalty-based method, we wanted to ensure our exclusive privilege and/or property rights to these claims," said Scott White Backstageplay's CEO. "Backstageplay intends to make use of its new rewards model to enhance the way recording artists and their legion of fans interact."

The Company claims an exclusive privilege and/or property to the methods used by fans to transact with a loyalty platform, which is implemented on a distributed ledger and comprises a user transferring to or receiving tokens from a distributed ledger account. These methods include a service monitoring the distributed ledger account with the monitoring service updating account balances of a loyalty platform when a fan deposits or withdraws tokens from the distributed ledger account. The Company's claims relate to a loyalty platform which is a social gaming platform allowing musicians to interact with their fans when the distributed ledger is the Ethereum block chain, where the service monitoring is a non-block chain application, and where fans are able to deposit and withdraw tokens into a loyalty platform account.

Fans will have the ability to earn Upstage tokens alongside experience points for all of their actions within the Company's platform. The Upstage token will carry a value within the platform allowing fans the option of using them towards extended game play, access to VIP areas, live events and more.

