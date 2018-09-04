

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.70 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $3.22 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $27.26 million from $25.68 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.70 Mln. vs. $3.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $27.26 Mln vs. $25.68 Mln last year.



