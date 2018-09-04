Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 760.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 774.60p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 749.46p

INCLUDING current year revenue 763.40p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 537.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue 540.25p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.12p

INCLUDING current year revenue 416.55p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.91p

INCLUDING current year revenue 412.34p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 322.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 329.12p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1963.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1998.33p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1914.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1949.80p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 316.19p

INCLUDING current year revenue 320.26p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 212.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 213.16p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.29p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.54p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.58p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 03-September-2018

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 139.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue 139.13p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596