Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 4
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|760.65p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|774.60p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|749.46p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|763.40p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|537.24p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|540.25p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|409.12p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|416.55p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|404.91p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|412.34p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|322.51p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|329.12p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1963.10p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1998.33p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1914.56p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1949.80p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|316.19p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|320.26p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|212.51p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|213.16p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|184.29p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|184.54p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.58p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 03-September-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|139.01p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|139.13p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---