Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.09.2018 | 14:25
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 4

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue760.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue774.60p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue749.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue763.40p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue537.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue540.25p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue409.12p
INCLUDING current year revenue416.55p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue404.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue412.34p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue322.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue329.12p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1963.10p
INCLUDING current year revenue1998.33p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1914.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue1949.80p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue316.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue320.26p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue212.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue213.16p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue184.29p
INCLUDING current year revenue184.54p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.58p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 03-September-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue139.01p
INCLUDING current year revenue139.13p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

© 2018 PR Newswire