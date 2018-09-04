

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Volcan Investments Limited declared the recommended cash offer by Volcan Investments for Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L) unconditional in all respects and announced an intention to procure the delisting of Vedanta Resources, which is expected to occur on 1st October 2018, 20 Business Days from the date of such announcement.



Anil Agarwal said, 'We are pleased to confirm the initiation of the delisting process, and are encouraged to have secured widespread investor support and buy-in for the Offer.'



The Offer remains open until further notice, and Vedanta Resources encourages all remaining shareholders to accept into the Offer.



The Offer has been progressed expeditiously, and the Group simplification strategy has been well received by independent shareholders, with valid acceptances received for about 77.04 per cent of the ordinary share capital of Vedanta Resources to which the Offer relates by the First Closing Date.



Volcan Investments now either holds, or has now received acceptances in respect of, an aggregate of 260.22 million Vedanta Shares, representing about 92.31 per cent of the existing issued share capital of Vedanta Resources.



Vedanta Resources will continue to own a majority stake in both Vedanta Limited and Konkola Copper Mines Plc, and will continue to operate at its same high corporate disclosure and governance standards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX