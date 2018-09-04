Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 03-September-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.34p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---