Drone USA, Inc.: Drone USA Sells Drone Program to a Connecticut Police Department

WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DRUS) ("Drone USA" or the"Company"), a service provider and reseller of drones and distributor of products to the U.S. Government, today announced that Drone USA sold a drone program to a Connecticut Police Department.

Michael Bannon, Drone USA's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Although this order is relatively small at approximately $20,000, it's core to our strategy and ultimately our competitive advantage. We just don't sell drones, we sell drone programs. Our program, designed to get our customers up and running immediately and professionally, sets us apart from much of our competition. Our program, well suited for government officials, law enforcement, firefighters and security companies, consists of the drone and drone replacement parts, FAA 107 training, operator training. Certificates of authorization, plus our proprietary app to manage drone safety, log flight time and store critical documents. We intend to pursue this strategy aggressively throughout the continental U.S."

About Drone USA, Inc.

Drone USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DRUS), headquartered in West Haven, CT, is a service provider, manufacturer, and reseller of drones and distributor of products to the U.S. Government. Its competitive advantage stems from offering superior service, high-quality products and establishing and maintaining life-long customer friendships. Its primary markets are U.S. police, firemen, U.S. industry and the U.S. Government.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

