BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices grew at a steady pace in August, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in August, the same pace of increase as seen in July and in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after falling 0.2 percent in July.



The Swiss National Bank forecast 0.9 percent inflation for both this year and next.



