As part of their mission to provide high-quality playback across all devices, NexPlayer has developed a state-of-the-art video player for Smart TVs. NexPlayer allows you to manage one player for all Smart TV devices, enabling advanced functionalities and making life easier for media organizations everywhere.

Extending OTT platforms to Smart TVs is often a daunting process riddled with technical hiccups. The resources needed to integrate with the native player of each model are immense, and these outdated players are limited in terms of capabilities. Now with the support of NexPlayer, organizations have access to a player working on all Smart TV devices with the same advanced feature set available on Android and iOS.

NexPlayer SDK is optimized for every Android TV, providing hardware-boosted playback and continual upgrades. Despite their age, as long as NexPlayer SDK is integrated, legacy devices will be compatible with the latest technology. The number of Android TV users has doubled in the past year, so tapping into this market is more important than ever.

NexPlayer HTML5 is easily integrated into any Samsung Tizen or LG WebOS Smart TV app, streamlining the go-to-market process. Protect your content with Hollywood grade DRM and add third-party solutions with ease. NexPlayer is compatible with modules providing analytics, ad-insertion, advanced audio, watermarking, and other unique services.

"By unifying their OTT platform under one player, NexPlayer allows media organizations to reuse their Android and iOS streams for their Smart TV video apps. These organizations save valuable time and resources that would otherwise be spent preparing various workflows," says Carlos Lucas, General Manager of NexPlayer. "Don't worry about configuring your application for the native player of each Smart TV model. With our player, one-size-fits-all."

NexPlayer is exhibiting at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam from September 14th-18th. You can visit NexPlayer in Hall 14 at Stand H15. To learn more or try a demo, visit nexplayersdk.com.

NexPlayer is a fully customizable video player for Android, iOS, Smart TVs, and websites used by premium video service providers in their mobile apps. Features supported by NexPlayer SDK include cutting-edge low latency, customizable ABR, CMAF, and offline playback. NexPlayer has developed the only Widevine player working across all Android and iOS devices, while supporting both HLS DASH streaming.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005010/en/

Contacts:

NexStreaming

Jesse Felix

jesse.felix@nexstreaming.com