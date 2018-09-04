The new policy would come into force in late 2019. PV players are warning the rule exacerbates costs and slows deployment but similar policies are in place for other types of renewables, and in most markets worldwide.Taiwanese analyst Energytrend reports the Japanese Ministry of Environment is looking to subject large scale PV farms to the nation's Environment Impact Assessment Act, with the policy set to come into effect by next fall. Until now investors had to submit solar project plans to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for review, Energytrend says, under Japan's Electricity Business ...

