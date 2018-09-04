sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,21 Euro		+0,02
+0,48 %
WKN: A2DH0P ISIN: CA1376441004 Ticker-Symbol: CY4 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CANNAROYALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANNAROYALTY CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,09
4,193
16:57
4,11
4,20
16:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANNAROYALTY CORP
CANNAROYALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANNAROYALTY CORP4,21+0,48 %