ADARA to provide DMOs in Japan with "ADARA Impact", a digital marketing and analytics tool

TOKYO, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's richest travel data co-op, ADARA (HQ in Palo Alto, CEO: Layton Han) has announced that they will be providing a digital marketing & analytics platform, ADARA Impact, to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO). This deal gives JNTO access to ADARA's proprietary destination measurement and analytics tool, ADARA Impact. JNTO will receive insights on their various digital marketing campaigns targeting inbound travelers, including searches and bookings for flights and hotels, and search and purchase behaviors of foreign tourists visiting Japan. With this, JNTO will work to enhance the effectiveness of digital marketing efforts and execute a digital marketing plan that grows the Japanese travel market.



ADARA Impact is powered by ADARA's data co-op of first party search, booking and loyalty data from 200+ global travel brands, including hotels, airlines, car rental companies and online travel agents. The unparalleled quality, depth and scale of the travel data in the co-op will provide JNTO and various National Tourism Boards with valuable reports and actionable insights that will help them direct their digital marketing campaigns for maximum effect.

ADARA Impact will provide JNTO and DMOs with visibility on how many travelers interact with their destination ads, content and websites, and whether or not they search, book, and ultimately visit destinations in Japan. Having this insight enables real-time content and messaging optimization to increase the number of visitors, room nights, and spending in all destinations across Japan.

ADARA providing JNTO with ADARA Impact will aid the Japanese Government's goal of increasing global inbound travel to 40 million annual visitors by 2020 and 60 million by 2030. The Japanese government is also targeting an 8 trillion JPY increase in revenue from these efforts by 2020. "ADARA Impact" will significantly help the achievement of these goals by ensuring government funds are used efficiently to fuel efficient marketing campaigns, build effective websites, and measure marketing campaigns. There is also scope for even larger-scale marketing campaigns in the future.

Layton Han, CEO, ADARA, commented: "The partnership with JNTO is a great example of how sharing data safely and securely between disparate but linked data-sets helps to unlock actionable insights that would otherwise remain hidden in silos in individual companies. ADARA Impact will help JNTO drive visitation to Japan and achieve long term tourism goals and we are delighted to be part of it. ADARA is dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region and we are continuing to grow and scale internationally there."

By joining the co-op alongside so many other local partners, JNTO's data will help further elaborate on traveller behavior in this dynamic market. The partnership with JNTO will be an invaluable asset to destination marketing organisations and travel brands, promoting travel to, from and within Japan.

About ADARA

ADARA empowers the world's leading travel brands to grow the industry together. Built on the world's richest travel data co-op, ADARA offers people-based insights for travel companies. Clients get a value-based understanding of their relationship with their customers, with travel patterns, trends and behavior from more than 750 million monthly unique traveler profiles across more than 200 of the world's top travel brands. ADARA delivers a unified view of consumer behavior, and critical insight with Customer Yield (Value) Intelligence that encompasses 3 core pillars - Learn, Act, Measure - to drive measurable outcomes at the customer level.

Website: https://adara.com/

ABOUT JNTO

Founded in 1964, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) offers information about Japan in order to promote travel to and within the country. JNTO also sponsors a Goodwill Guide Program, through which around 47,000 bilingual volunteers aid visitors from abroad; throughout Japan there are 77 Systematized Goodwill Guide groups. JNTO manages 20 offices in major cities around the globe, through which they maintain important tourism-related promotions. Each overseas office is in charge of promoting travel and tourism to Japan. They offer a wide range of information regarding transportation, accommodations, shopping, and events information.

Website: https://www.japan.travel/en/

David Morrow

david.morrow@adara.com

+1 650-338-6505

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3aedc2e-4a51-4a50-948a-1a092c8a554a