PaperCut Software International: PaperCut announced as Google for Education Premier Partner

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaperCut, an innovative print management software provider that allows users to track, control, and enable more thoughtful printing, today announced it has joined the Google for Education Partner Program as a Premier Partner. This collaboration will deliver cutting-edge printing solutions for G Suite and Chromebook users.

The Google for Education Partner Program was designed to enable partners to sell, service, and innovate by leveraging the G Suite platform and products. With 20 years of experience in the education sector, PaperCut's collaboration with Google for Education is well suited.

"It's something we've been working on closely with Google - giving schools a smooth Chromebook printing experience - so the collaboration makes a lot of sense. We feel like we're solving this problem better than anyone right now," says PaperCut Senior Product Manager Willem Groenewald.



PaperCut's innovative BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) solution, Mobility Print, integrates with G Suite and lets users print easily and intuitively from any device via its native interface. Meaning, no third-party apps to install or manage.

PaperCut's solution has already delivered real-world results for clients like Dallastown Area School District (DASD), "[With G Suite] I can push things out and know everyone will get that policy. It was the same with PaperCut. Within 10 minutes all of our Chromebooks had it… I didn't deal with a single Chromebook printing issue all year," said John Lenhart, System Administrator at DASD.

The PaperCut team is also excited about what being a Premier Partner means for leveraging G Suite to keep delivering industry-defining solutions for users. "Being a Premier Partner lets us innovate even further to take the frustration and waste out of everyday printing. It's great because staff and students can focus on what really matters: learning. I feel it's only going to lead to more success stories for PaperCut and Google."

"Our founder Chris was a part-time administrator at a local high school when the PaperCut sparkle appeared in his eye," Willem recalls fondly. "He noticed overflowing paper bins, wrote a bit of code to help the school monitor things, and the rest is history."

Today, with 50,000 customers across multiple industries, the PaperCut resume has become far more accomplished. But as proud as PaperCut is today, the team is even more excited about the future potential of partnering with one of the world's leading tech brands.

About PaperCut Software

Around the world, workplaces are wrestling with printing costs and print management complexity. PaperCut is solving those problems, one workplace at a time. Since 1998, PaperCut has helped 50 million users in 175 countries save trillions of pages of paper. With PaperCut in their print environment, IT managers solve their nagging print problems once and for all. How? Its two software solutions - PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG - are cross-platform and vendor neutral. That means they work with any printer and any operating system. Plus, both solutions feature ground-breaking technology such as mobility print, secure print release, and rich reporting tools. Businesses of all shapes, sizes and industry benefit from the control, security and financial and environmental savings that PaperCut software was built for. Learn more at www.papercut.com .