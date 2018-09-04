Building on the success of its premium meeting room solutions for Microsoft, currently known as the GTm range, StarLeaf introduces a new brand Teamline by StarLeaf

StarLeaf has rebranded its GTm family of premium meeting room solutions for Microsoft UC as Teamline by StarLeaf. The Teamline family of systems allow organisations, currently using Skype for Business or looking forward to using Microsoft Teams, to deploy premium meeting room solutions that work seamlessly with both Microsoft platforms.

Teamline addresses all meeting rooms, from small huddle spaces to large AV conference suites, and has been specifically designed as a native solution that mirrors the Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams experience. It enables an uninterrupted collaboration workflow from desktops to meeting rooms. The Teamline premium meeting room systems are managed by Maestro, which gives IT managers complete oversight and control over their Teamline meeting room estate.

Teamline by StarLeaf is supported by a dedicated business unit, complete with its own engineering and management team, and launches with a new website. The Teamline business unit closely follows the Microsoft collaboration product roadmap, so that enterprises have complete confidence that their investments are protected and future-proofed, and that any development in Microsoft's collaboration ecosystem will be available in Teamline's solutions.

Mark Loney, StarLeaf CEO says: "This is a defining moment for StarLeaf, it allows us to bring a razor sharp focus to our solutions for Microsoft. By concentrating on the ease of use needed by end users, the investment protection demanded by the business and the tools needed to centrally manage a global deployment, we deliver a truly compelling value proposition and premium experience for large enterprises, which guarantees the best collaboration environment and quality of service."

For more information on Teamline by StarLeaf, please visit: teamline.com

