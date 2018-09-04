Adaptive Medias Enters Into Business Development Agreement With Experienced Corporate Finance And Marketing Group In Effort To Reinvent Company

Highlights:

Agreement will focus on a three-pronged strategy of pursuing potential merger candidates, strategic partnerships and Company's entry into cryptocurrency and cannabis markets

Company also expects to strengthen management team and staff as it launches new revenue channels in coming weeks

Company to announce new corporate name and ticker symbol shortly to reflect new strategic direction

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTC PINK: ADTM) today announced that it has entered into a comprehensive business development agreement with FX Pro LP, an experienced and seasoned corporate finance and marketing group, to support the Company's efforts to reinvent itself as a rapidly growing high-technology company.

Under the terms of the agreement, FX Pro will implement a three-pronged strategy that will consist of:

An aggressive, yet systematic, acquisition and/or merger strategy

The pursuit of one or more strategic partnerships that can benefit from the Company's core strengths in ad tech and programmatic advertising

Supporting the Company's previously announced partnership with PlutusX, a cryptocurrency platform expected to announce its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) before year-end, as well as its entry into the multi-billion and growing cannabis industry.

FX Pro will also provide overall business development, program management and strategic consulting services. The executives that make-up FX Pro have over decades of experience, contacts and knowledge of corporate finance and strategic marketing that will prove to be invaluable in reinventing the Company's new brand, products, and capabilities. Managing Director, Eric Edman, will serve as FX Pro's lead account executive and will provide full-time support to the Company and its business plan.

Eric and his team are proven executive management consultants and are extremely familiar with the current market opportunities for micro-cap companies such as Adaptive Medias. His team has assisted numerous organizations in achieving tens of millions of dollars of targeted revenue growth through well executed marketing and sales strategies across numerous industries.

"We are very excited to add the executives at FX Pro to the Adaptive Medias team that will be responsible for our turnaround to a vibrant, rapidly growing and profitable high-tech company," said John B. Strong, Chairman and CEO of Adaptive Medias, Inc. "As promised to our shareholders earlier this year, Adaptive Medias' leadership is committed to a swift reintroduction of our new brand and capabilities and look forward to the delivery of our promise in the weeks and months ahead. Teaming with FX Pro will provide us with a full-time connection to our key stakeholders, clients, and partners. We anticipate this to be one of many impactful relationships we will structure to immediately establish a market and brand presence across a number of new revenue channels," concluded Mr. Strong.

The Company also noted that it expects to announce a new corporate name and ticker change in the coming weeks.

For additional information or to be added to Adaptive Medias' investor lists, please contact investor relations at 855-386-3420.

About Adaptive Medias, Inc.

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTC PINK: ADTM) is expected to soon be renamed as part of the Company's transition into a cryptocurrency and cannabis play. The Company's new cryptocurrency division will focus on developing and launching alternative payment methods, including developing a solution to address the banking issues facing the emerging cannabis industry. The Company is currently in the process of strengthening its management team in advance of a global debut of its new technology. For additional information, please dial 855-FUND-420.

(This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adaptive Medias, Inc. has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect Adaptive Medias' current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause Adaptive Medias' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Adaptive Medias undertakes no obligation to update or provide advice in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information contained in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.)

Contact:

Adaptive Medias Investor Relations

855-386-3420

SOURCE: Adaptive Medias, Inc.