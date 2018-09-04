ANN ARBOR, MI, Sept 4, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc. (Trillium), the leader in vehicle cybersecurity and secure data lifecycle management, has partnered with the University of Michigan's TechLab at Mcity program, managed by the Center for Entrepreneurship, to conduct research on how AI can bolster a vehicle's defenses against cyber-attack. Trillium's Director of Global Engineering, Mr. Ross Hirschi, will collaborate with TechLab at Mcity, a Company-in-Residence program for advanced mobility companies in the connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) industry, by providing mentorship to a team of students from technical departments at the University of Michigan."We are thrilled to be working in partnership with TechLab at Mcity and to have access to the nation's leading mobility research and test facility," said David Uze, Founder and CEO of Trillium. "Collaboration with TechLab at Mcity will enhance Trillium's mission to make connected and autonomous vehicles safe from cyber-attack."Ross Hirschi will spearhead the project to refine SecureIXS, Trillium's intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS). SecureIXS creates a protective firewall for each electronic control unit (ECU) by leveraging AI and machine learning to inspect behavioral level patterns and to detect anomalies in entire vehicle fleets. Another project goal is to mentor University of Michigan students on using IDPS' deep learning capabilities to model normal data traffic, to prevent rogue messages from entering ECUs, and to validate Trillium's AI solution at the incubator's state-of-the-art facilities. SecureIXS is one component of Trillium's multi-layered solution that prevents malicious cyber-attackers from tampering with vehicles' mission-critical ECU."Partnering with Trillium gives TechLab students the unique opportunity to engage in entrepreneurship while applying classroom learning to practical technology development in the connected and autonomous mobility industry," said Nick Moroz, Assistant Director of Entrepreneurial Practice at the Center for Entrepreneurship. "I'm confident that the results of this partnership will attract many driven, passionate, and talented students to the cybersecurity field."About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure keeps your connected and autonomous vehicles safe and your private information confidential through a cybersecurity platform as a subscription service. Trillium's software products are used by automotive OEMs, aerospace and defense organizations, insurance companies and ride-share services to form a multi-layered defense against cyber-attacks. Trillium's in-vehicle network protection, machine learning algorithms, secure over-the-air updates, and security operations center serve a critical component to the widespread adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles. Trillium R&D and operations centers are in Sunnyvale, Ann Arbor, Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo. For more information visit www.TrilliumSecure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About TechLab at McityTechLab at Mcity is a Company-in-Residence program (company-sponsored technical projects housed at Mcity and the Ann Arbor campus) for early-stage advanced mobility companies in the connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) industry through the work of elite and technically-skilled students. The program pairs emerging transportation startups (Post-series A funding) with top-tier undergraduate students studying Engineering, Computer Science, and Data Analytics interested in tackling industry challenges defined by technical projects, with the goal of educating students through mentorship and immersive interaction with high-growth ventures. The program aims to develop a talent pipeline for the growing CAV industry, connecting students and company sponsors, leveraging the University of Michigan's regional access to automotive and transportation industry legacies.Press Contact: Kevin EmEmail: Kevin.Em@TrilliumSecure.comPress Contact: Nick MorozEmail: nmoroz@umich.eduSource: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.