Unites two leaders in providing GRC products and services

ACA Compliance Group ("ACA") announced today that, following the receipt of regulatory approvals, it has completed the acquisition of Cordium, a leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) products and services. As of today, ACA employs nearly 700 people and provides products and services to over 4,000 clients worldwide. The financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.

ACA will incorporate Cordium's compliance, cybersecurity, and technology products and services into its existing offerings. Notably, ACA's completion of the Cordium acquisition will allow ACA to expand its products and services to include tax services, financial and regulatory reporting, Mirabella (Cordium's regulatory hosting platform), and a post-Brexit EU office in Malta.

Over the next few months, ACA and Cordium's combined teams will bring together both firms' technology offerings to further expand ACA's product suite. ACA plans to integrate Cordium's Compliance ELF (Employee Level Filing) product, a code of ethics and employee compliance management solution, into ACA's ComplianceAlpha

ACA and Cordium clients will experience no disruption of service as a result of the acquisition.

In February 2018, ACA partnered with Starr Investment Holdings to support its continued expansion as a leader in the global GRC marketplace. Through their partnership ACA and Starr will continue to work together to identify and execute on organic and acquisition growth opportunities with the goal of strengthening client delivery through innovations in product and service offerings.

Robert L. Stype, CEO of ACA Compliance Group, said, "Over the last few months, ACA has worked closely with the Cordium team to develop plans for bringing together our people, technology, and processes to better serve our clients. The shared commitment to innovation and technology combined with our collective subject matter expertise will enhance our current offerings."

About ACA Compliance Group

ACA Compliance Group ("ACA") is a leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance advisory services and technology solutions. We partner with our clients to help them mitigate the regulatory, operational, and reputational risks associated with their business functions. Our clients include leading investment advisers, private fund managers, commodity trading advisors, investment companies, broker-dealers, and domestic and international banks. ACA is based in New York City and has offices in London, Hong Kong, Malta, and other U.S. cities.

For more information, please visit www.acacompliancegroup.com.

About Starr Investment Holdings, LLC

Starr Investment Holdings, LLC ("SIH") is a multi-billion dollar New York-based investment adviser that leverages the Starr Companies' unique duration-agnostic capital together with that of select institutions and family offices. SIH invests in privately-held technology-enabled services businesses with a particular focus on industries such as financial services and healthcare services. SIH partners with world-class management teams, supporting them with flexible capital and strategic resources, with a particular focus on opportunities to deploy or expand investments in strategic software and data-driven opportunities to enhance customer solutions.

For more information, please visit www.starrholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005265/en/

Contacts:

ACA Compliance Group

Krissy Kennedy, 857-214-1740

kkennedy@acacompliancegroup.com

or

Aspectus Group

Matthew Devaney, 646-202-9814

matthew.devaney@aspectusgroup.com