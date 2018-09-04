SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Magnets Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The market experts forecast an accelerating spend growth momentum for the magnets market owing to its extensive usage across end-user industries like the electric vehicles and consumer electronics. The electric vehicles industry, which is currently experiencing an exponential market growth, poses a high demand for magnets to manufacture car components like steering, transmission, and braking systems and other entertainment devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005516/en/

Global Magnets Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Vertically integrated suppliers have a control over the prices of raw materials. Therefore, it becomes a necessity for the buyer to select suppliers who can supply the raw materials at a stable price and assist in tackling the price dynamism of the raw materials," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

Request a FREE sample reportto get better insights into the crucial factors that are influencing the price and market growth of the different types of magnets. SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category offer a detailed overview of the sustainability and procurement best practices for both the buyers and the suppliers. These reports offer valuable inputs such as major category management objectives and analysis of the total cost of ownership while devising an effective category management strategy.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the magnets market.

Extensive usage of magnets as magnetic sensors in the consumer electronics industry

Increasing demand for electromagnets for the production of devices such as loudspeakers, relays, actuators, and MRI machines.

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

Report scope snapshot: Magnets market

US market insights

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Graphite Electrodes Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Medical Electrodes Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005516/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us