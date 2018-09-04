

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its U.S. sales for the month of August 2018 totaled 218,504 vehicles, an increase of 4.1 percent overall and 1.1 percent at retail.



Car sales for the month declined 21.3% year-over-year to 37,522 units from 47,652 units, while truck sales increased 5.7% to 102,173 units and SUVs sales also increased 20.1% to 78,809 units as compared to a year earlier.



Fleet sales of 52,710 vehicles climbed 15.0 percent, with commercial fleet turning in a strong 20 percent gain.



