Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with White Sheep Services Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of White Sheep Corp. ("White Sheep"), whereby White Sheep's President and Chief Executive Officer, Hamish Sutherland, has been appointed as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Sutherland has a successful track record within the cannabis sector. His past achievements and contributions include holding the position of founding Chief Operating Officer of Bedrocan Cannabis Corp. (subsequently acquired by Canopy Growth Corporation), delivering over $750 million in investor value and overseeing the building and commissioning of a 52,000 square foot state of the art automated facility in suburban Toronto.

Mr. Sutherland's duties as Chief Operating Officer of the Company will include being involved in the development and operations of the Company's planned 4.3 million square foot greenhouse cannabis production facility in Queensland, Australia (the "Queensland Facility"), which will be automated and powered by renewable energy and is expected to have annual cannabis production capacity in excess of 500,000 kg.

"This is a great opportunity to advance an historic project with the ability to change the quality of lives throughout the island continent in full partnership and consultation with the Australian Department of Health," stated Hamish Sutherland.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Sutherland join Asterion," said Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Mr. Sutherland's exceptional experience, including seven years working with Austrade (the Australian Trade and Investment Commission) and five years in legal Canadian cannabis operations, combined with the vision of the Asterion founders, has the potential to create real financial value for Asterion and its shareholders."

Increase in Private Placement

The Company also announces that due to the amount of interest expressed by investors, the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units (each, a "Unit") at the price of CAD $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $5 million will now be increased to 20 million units, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $10 million (the "Financing"). The terms of the Units will remain the same as previously announced (see news release dated July 10, 2018).

About White Sheep

White Sheep is a commercial operator and strategic investor in global cannabis assets with direct operational expertise in building successful, large-scale, automated cannabis grow facilities and meeting regulatory and compliance standards. Over the past 20 years, the White Sheep team has created billions of dollars in investor value across multiple industries, including over $750 million in the cannabis industry alone.

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in organic medical cannabis with a goal of becoming an industry leader in next generation cannabis products. The Company is focused on the future of precision agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality, genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

The Company is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

