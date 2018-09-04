Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that, during its soluble gel ("Sol-gel") drug delivery research and development program (the "Sol-gel Program"), it has successfully optimised the conditions for extracting cannabinoids from one of its cannabis strains and developed a proprietary method for the accurate and precise quantification of cannabinoids present in the extract (the "Extraction Protocol").

The Extraction Protocol's accuracy and precision was validated against eight commercial cannabinoid standards over a broad concentration range. The typical quantification of cannabinoids in the plant material provided by the Company's licensed producer, Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora"), falls well within this concentration range, meaning the Extraction Protocol can now be directly applied to the four other Aurora cannabis strains used by the Company in the Sol-gel Program.

The Company anticipates that the Extraction Protocol will expedite the creation of a library of chemically fingerprinted cannabinoid extracts, each with a complementary cannabinoid composition. After generating the library, each unique extract will be optimised and incorporated into the Sol-gel technology. The Company intends to generate a range of cannabinoid-based Sol-gel formulations (each, a "CBD Sol-gel Formulation"), each with a distinct, well-defined cannabinoid composition profile.

The CBD Sol-gel Formulations, when used with the Company's custom Sol-gel applicator (the "Sol-gel Applicator"), will enable prolonged delivery of cannabinoids to patients' central nervous systems. The Company's medicinal cannabis division expects to be able to offer a broad product range that can be tailored to specific medical conditions. For example, the Company is currently developing a CBD Sol-gel Formulation with a cannabinoid composition designed to decrease patient anxiety (see news release dated August 8, 2018).

PreveCeutical's Sol-gel Applicator is currently in development. The Company's research partner, the University of Queensland, has received several prototypes for the Sol-gel Applicator from the Company's manufacturer, and has been assessing their performance in the Sol-gel Program.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilising organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman, CEO and President

For further information, please contact:

Deanna Kress

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+1-778-999-6063

deanna@PreveCeutical.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the completion of the Sol-gel Program, the utilisation of the Extraction Protocol, the development of the Sol-gel Formulations and the Sol-gel Applicator, the creation of a library of chemically fingerprinted cannabinoid/THC extracts, the efficacy of the Company's products, matters related to the Company's current and planned research and development programs, including the Sol-gel Program, the Company's anticipated business plans and its prospect of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialise therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, execute its proposed business plans, pursue business partnerships, complete its research programs as planned and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company's filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.