OneSource Virtual (OSV), a leading Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and professional services provider, today announced that its chief executive officer, Trey Campbell, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Campbell first joined OneSource Virtual as president and chief operating officer in 2016 and assumed the role of chief executive officer in 2017. He has since assembled a robust leadership team that has driven technology innovation and programs directed towards quality optimization and delivery efficiency.

"Trey's proven record of success and his unparalleled industry knowledge will further strengthen OSV's board," says Brian Williams, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder of OneSource Virtual. "We're impressed by what he's been able to accomplish in just one year as CEO, and the leadership team he's built shows his commitment to our customers. We feel like we have all the pieces in place to continue delivering the best service in the ecosystem to our customers."

During his tenure, Campbell has also increased OSV's global reach, including expansion of its EMEA and BPaaS businesses. Additionally, OneSource Virtual has continued to focus on its customers' success with new communications programs, real-time data management, and a strong focus on service quality and reliability.

Campbell's addition as a member of the Board of Directors will allow his leadership and expertise in customer relations to be felt throughout the upper echelons of OSV's governance team, further reinforcing the customer at the center of OneSource Virtual's focus.

Campbell came to OSV as a veteran services and technology executive with more than 30 years of sales, operations, technology, and management experience. During that time, he worked with top-tier service providers including Exult, AonHewitt, Accenture and NGA HR, where he served in positions ranging from head of sales to president and CEO.

About OneSource Virtual

Founded in 2008, OneSource Virtual is a pioneer of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and supports the automated delivery of solutions exclusively for Workday. OneSource Virtual's services empower organizations of all sizes by encouraging HR to become a strategic partner within the organization, aligning to business growth and scaling by demand through Workday deployment, consulting, training, and in-application payroll administration, benefit administration, finance and accounting outsourcing and application management services. OneSource Virtual is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with European headquarters in London, United Kingdom and processing centers in Mesa, Arizona and Derry, Northern Ireland. For more information, please visit www.onesourcevirtual.com.

