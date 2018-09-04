sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,679 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1WY9D ISIN: NL0010489522 Ticker-Symbol: C9O 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLIUM NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONSTELLIUM NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,65
10,20
16:36
04.09.2018 | 16:05
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Constellium Paris: Constellium to Host Analyst Day on December 13, 2018

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Thursday, December 13, 2018 in New York City.

The Analyst Day will include a series of presentations by members of the Constellium management team beginning at 1:00 PM EST. A live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible from the company's website.

Space for the event is limited and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.comto register.

Agenda and webcast details to follow.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (212) 675-5450
Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com)
Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications, NA
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)