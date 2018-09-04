Constellium Paris: Constellium to Host Analyst Day on December 13, 2018

The Analyst Day will include a series of presentations by members of the Constellium management team beginning at 1:00 PM EST. A live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible from the company's website.
Space for the event is limited and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.comto register.
Agenda and webcast details to follow.
About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.
