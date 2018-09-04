Constellium Paris: Constellium to Host Analyst Day on December 13, 2018

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Thursday, December 13, 2018 in New York City.

The Analyst Day will include a series of presentations by members of the Constellium management team beginning at 1:00 PM EST. A live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible from the company's website.

Space for the event is limited and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.com to register.

Agenda and webcast details to follow.

