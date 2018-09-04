FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, September 4
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 4 September 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|Name of scheme:
|Conversion of 'C' shares to 'A' shares
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 March 2018
|To:
|31 August 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|196,922
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|n/a
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|n/a
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|196,922
|Name of contact:
|Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 8996 2073
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 4 September 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|Name of scheme:
|Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 March 2018
|To:
|31 August 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,071,635
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|n/a
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,071,635
|Name of contact:
|Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 8996 2073
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 4 September 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|Name of scheme:
|Executive Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 March 2018
|To:
|31 August 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|721,855
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|n/a
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|721,855
|Name of contact:
|Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 8996 2073