The 7th Annual MBA Summit will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this exciting marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments in light jets, explore the regional air taxi market, discuss different business models, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts in the Mediterranean.

Benefits of Attending

Panel Debates

The operators' panel

Aircraft management, maintenance and operation

Financing and leasing business jets

Purchase and sale of business jets

Employment in corporate aviation

Pilots training and shortage

Agenda

8.30 Registration

9.00 Welcome Remarks

Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO Founder

9.10 KEYNOTE ADDRESS

Dr. Ian Borg, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects

9.30 WELCOME ADDRESS

Stanley Bugeja, President, MBAA

9.50 PANEL DISCUSSION

The operators' panel

Irakli Litanishvili, Founder CEO, Emperor Aviation

Robert Risso, Senior Vice President Safety Training, Comlux

10.50 Networking Coffee Break

11.20 PANEL DISCUSSION

Aircraft management, maintenance and operation

Armando Cairoli, ETS Support Facility, Eurocontrol

James Carroll, Director, Business Development Western Europe, JSSI

Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft

Roland McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, kayway.aero

Henrik Nielsen, Founder Managing Director, Airlog Monitor

Vincent Picard, Director APAC MENA, Business Development Director, LegendAire

13.10 Networking Lunch Break

14.30 Employment in corporate aviation

Hermann Reynisson, Director, Iris Thaumas

15.00 PANEL DISCUSSION

Pilots training and shortage

Marwan Atalla, Executive Chairman, Airways Aviation Academy

Daniel Planes, Regional Manager, FlightSafety International

15.30 Networking Coffee Break

16.00 PANEL DISCUSSION

Financing, leasing, purchase and sale of business jets

Jay Faria, President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation

Adrian Jones, Tax Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation

George Mangion, Partner, PKF Malta

Senior Representative of GANADO Advocates

17.00 End of MBA Conference

Speakers

Marwan Atalla, Executive Chairman, Airways Aviation Academy

Armando Cairoli, ETS Support Facility, Eurocontrol

James Carroll, Director, Business Development Western Europe, JSSI

Jay Faria, President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation

Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft

Adrian Jones, Tax Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation

Irakli Litanishvili, Founder CEO, Emperor Aviation

George Mangion, Partner, PKF Malta

Roland McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, kayway.aero

Henrik Nielsen, Founder Managing Director, Airlog Monitor

Vincent Picard, Director APAC MENA, Business Development Director, LegendAire

Daniel Planes, Regional Manager, FlightSafety International

Hermann Reynisson, Director, Iris Thaumas

Robert Risso, Senior Vice President Safety Training, Comlux

Senior Representative of GANADO Advocates

