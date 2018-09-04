The "7th Annual MBA Mediterranean Business Aviation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7th Annual MBA Summit will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this exciting marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.
It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments in light jets, explore the regional air taxi market, discuss different business models, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts in the Mediterranean.
Panel Debates
- The operators' panel
- Aircraft management, maintenance and operation
- Financing and leasing business jets
- Purchase and sale of business jets
- Employment in corporate aviation
- Pilots training and shortage
Agenda
8.30 Registration
9.00 Welcome Remarks
- Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO Founder
9.10 KEYNOTE ADDRESS
- Dr. Ian Borg, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects
9.30 WELCOME ADDRESS
- Stanley Bugeja, President, MBAA
9.50 PANEL DISCUSSION
- The operators' panel
- Irakli Litanishvili, Founder CEO, Emperor Aviation
- Robert Risso, Senior Vice President Safety Training, Comlux
10.50 Networking Coffee Break
11.20 PANEL DISCUSSION
- Aircraft management, maintenance and operation
- Armando Cairoli, ETS Support Facility, Eurocontrol
- James Carroll, Director, Business Development Western Europe, JSSI
- Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft
- Roland McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, kayway.aero
- Henrik Nielsen, Founder Managing Director, Airlog Monitor
- Vincent Picard, Director APAC MENA, Business Development Director, LegendAire
13.10 Networking Lunch Break
14.30 Employment in corporate aviation
- Hermann Reynisson, Director, Iris Thaumas
15.00 PANEL DISCUSSION
- Pilots training and shortage
- Marwan Atalla, Executive Chairman, Airways Aviation Academy
- Daniel Planes, Regional Manager, FlightSafety International
15.30 Networking Coffee Break
16.00 PANEL DISCUSSION
- Financing, leasing, purchase and sale of business jets
- Jay Faria, President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation
- Adrian Jones, Tax Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation
- George Mangion, Partner, PKF Malta
- Senior Representative of GANADO Advocates
17.00 End of MBA Conference
Speakers
- Marwan Atalla, Executive Chairman, Airways Aviation Academy
- Armando Cairoli, ETS Support Facility, Eurocontrol
- James Carroll, Director, Business Development Western Europe, JSSI
- Jay Faria, President and Commercial Director, Airtrade Aviation
- Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft
- Adrian Jones, Tax Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation
- Irakli Litanishvili, Founder CEO, Emperor Aviation
- George Mangion, Partner, PKF Malta
- Roland McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, kayway.aero
- Henrik Nielsen, Founder Managing Director, Airlog Monitor
- Vincent Picard, Director APAC MENA, Business Development Director, LegendAire
- Daniel Planes, Regional Manager, FlightSafety International
- Hermann Reynisson, Director, Iris Thaumas
- Robert Risso, Senior Vice President Safety Training, Comlux
- Senior Representative of GANADO Advocates
