

Sports apparel retailer Nike Inc.'s (NKE) new advertising campaign will feature Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who led the protests against racial injustice during the national anthem. The ad campaign will mark the thirtieth anniversary of Nike's JustDoIt campaign.



Meanwhile, Nike is facing a backlash on social media after the company signed on Kaepernick for the ad campaign, with the hashtags BoycottNike and JustBurnIt trending on Twitter. Several angry customers have posted images of themselves burning or ripping their Nike apparel and shoes to protest the company's move.



Shares of Nike are losing more than 2 percent in Tuesday's regular trading session.



Kaepernick announced his role in the campaign on Twitter Monday, which was subsequently re-tweeted by Nike's corporate Twitter account. Nike supplies game-day uniforms and sideline apparel for the NFL's 32 teams.



'Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. JustDoIt,' Kaepernick tweeted.



Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, had started the national anthem kneeling movement during a pre-season game in 2016, to show his protest against racial injustice and mistreatment of black people by the police.



Kaepernick ignited controversy by choosing to kneel on one knee rather than stand while the United States national anthem was being played before the start of the NFL games.



Hundreds of more players joined Kaepernick and started kneeling during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, after President Donald Trump was critical of the move and urged team owners to fire players who protested during the anthem.



In November 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners, accusing them of colluding to not hire him and to keep him off the field. While Kaepernick is not currently not signed with any football team, his endorsement contract with Nike is reportedly a multi-year deal.



Nike said its ad campaign will feature other athletes including Serena Williams, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., Lacey Baker and Shaquem Griffin. The Justdoit ad campaign has become famous as it is seen as encouraging young athletes to dream big to achieve their goals.



