TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of August 2018 increased 1.3 percent to 147,903 units from 146,049 units last year.



Total car sales for the month dropped 14.9 percent to 60,849 units from 71,467 units in the prior year. But total Truck sales increased 17.1 percent year-over-year to 71,982 units.



Acura sales jump 14.8% in August, as light truck sales surge to record heights



