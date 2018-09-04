Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics publishes prospectus in connection with the list change to Nasdaq Stockholm

On August 30, 2018, Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) ("IBT" or the "Company") announced that Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee had approved the admission of the Company's shares of series B for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market.

The Swedish language prospectus that has been prepared in connection with the list change is now held available on IBT's website, www.ibtherapeutics.com/investors/shares/, and can also be ordered by telephone +46 (0)8-410 145 55.

First day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (Mid Cap) is September 10, 2018. Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier is September 7, 2018. Shareholders in the Company are not required to take any actions in connection with the list change.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) ("IBT") is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. IBT has an additional project in its portfolio, a second rare disease program, IBP-1016, for the treatment of an unmet medical need in gastroschisis, a severe disease in infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

IBT is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser.

