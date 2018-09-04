ABCO Energy, Inc.: ABCO Energy Announces a Five Million Dollar Funding

Prompting 1 for 10 Reverse for Shares

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / ABCO Energy, Inc., (OTC PINK: ABCE) announced that they have signed an S1 financing agreement with Oasis Capital, LLC, a large capital funding firm for a $5,000,000 offering that will sell our common stock at 85% of the market price. The initial financing is slated to take place in late September or early October as soon as the registration documents are cleared with the SEC. This common stock offering will be the first we have been able to bring to completion.

The funding will be utilized to provide working capital to complete our $1,500,000 backlog, retire expensive debt and provide funding for acquisitions and mergers. We have been negotiating for acquisitions with solar product and service providers, air conditioning and refrigeration service providers and LED lighting providers in the Western states.

"As of August 31, 2018, we had common stock outstanding of 492,054,727 shares, which prompted the capital financiers to request a 1 for 10 reverse to 49,205,473 shares, which should result in an easier and more manageable market," said Charles O'Dowd, CEO of ABCO. "Since we have a desire to return to the OTCQB and need to retain a $.01 stock price, the reverse will assist in this goal. We have not been near this number for 2 years and believe it is better for all of our shareholders to be on the OTCQB and to rid our company of the deep discounts prevalent with convertible debentures."

ABCO Energy is in the Photo Voltaic (PV) solar systems industry, the LED and energy efficient lighting business and is a dealer for a solar powered air conditioning system. The Company plans to build out a network of operations in major cities in the USA to establish a national base of service operations centers. This combination of services, solar PV, solar HVAC systems and LED lighting provides the Company with a solid base in the growth markets of renewable energy applications. We currently operate in Tucson, Arizona and provided installation and services to other cities from our Tucson offices. The Company plan is to expand to more locations in the Western States in the next year as funding becomes available.

