YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for August 2018 of 112,376 units, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to the previous year.



Combined sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs were up 22 percent. Nissan Rogue sales set an August record with 33,400 units sold, up 12 percent.



Nissan TITAN pickup sales totaled 4,661, up 32 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX