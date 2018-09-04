Regulatory News:

Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) announces today the closing of the transaction to sell 75% in the newly formed tower company "Towers of Portugal", which comprises 2,961 sites formerly operated by its subsidiary MEO Serviços de Comunicações e Multimédia, S.A., to a Consortium including Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and Horizon Equity Partners.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Altice Europe (ATC ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. The company innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

